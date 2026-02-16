403
Ex-US Lawmaker Raises Alarm Over Christian Persecution in Bethlehem
(MENAFN) Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has raised alarms over the plight of Christians in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Bethlehem, citing the effects of illegal Israeli settlements and military restrictions on the community.
“Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus. American Christians are largely unaware of the Christian persecution happening there, but need to learn about this and speak out,” Greene wrote on US social media platform X on Monday.
Greene described her meeting with Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati, who is also Christian, where they discussed the pressures facing Christians in Bethlehem, Gaza, and the West Bank. She highlighted that Christians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza and that churches have been targeted in recent years.
Citing Mayor Canawati, Greene said: “The Mayor says they only want to live in peace alongside their Jewish and Muslim neighbors in their homes that they legally own yet the settlers continue to take their homes.” She also pointed out that Bethlehem now has 139 Israeli military checkpoints and that the city’s area has shrunk dramatically—from 41 square miles to just seven.
“What is the Holy Land without Christians?” Greene questioned, emphasizing the need for international awareness and advocacy for the Christian population in the region.
