403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nordic Leaders Call for Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged Western nations to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons capable of striking deep into Russian territory, warning that restrictions on such arms limit Kiev’s ability to win the war.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Frederiksen criticized the continuing hesitation to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons. “You cannot win a war with one hand tied behind your back. We need to give them weapons so they can strike into Russia,” she said, lamenting that discussions on this issue have been ongoing for years without resolution.
Stubb supported her position, calling on Ukraine’s allies to maintain maximum economic pressure on Moscow and to supply all necessary military tools, including Tomahawk missiles.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly sought long-range missiles from the US, which can reach targets up to 2,500 km away, but was denied by President Donald Trump, who described it as “a new step of aggression.”
Last year, Denmark agreed to host the production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range cruise missile, marking the first known instance of Ukrainian weapons production on NATO soil. Moscow condemned the move, accusing Denmark of supporting Kiev’s “terrorism” and undermining peace efforts. Zelensky confirmed that Russia destroyed at least one Flamingo production facility, and the Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting several missiles in prior attacks.
In October 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any long-range strikes on Russian territory would provoke “a very strong, if not overwhelming response,” emphasizing that Ukraine cannot operate Western-made long-range weapons without NATO support.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Frederiksen criticized the continuing hesitation to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons. “You cannot win a war with one hand tied behind your back. We need to give them weapons so they can strike into Russia,” she said, lamenting that discussions on this issue have been ongoing for years without resolution.
Stubb supported her position, calling on Ukraine’s allies to maintain maximum economic pressure on Moscow and to supply all necessary military tools, including Tomahawk missiles.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly sought long-range missiles from the US, which can reach targets up to 2,500 km away, but was denied by President Donald Trump, who described it as “a new step of aggression.”
Last year, Denmark agreed to host the production of solid rocket fuel for Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range cruise missile, marking the first known instance of Ukrainian weapons production on NATO soil. Moscow condemned the move, accusing Denmark of supporting Kiev’s “terrorism” and undermining peace efforts. Zelensky confirmed that Russia destroyed at least one Flamingo production facility, and the Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting several missiles in prior attacks.
In October 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any long-range strikes on Russian territory would provoke “a very strong, if not overwhelming response,” emphasizing that Ukraine cannot operate Western-made long-range weapons without NATO support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment