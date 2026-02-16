403
African Union Summit Urges UN Reform, Peace Push
(MENAFN) Continental security emergencies dominated the conclusion of a two-day African Union summit Sunday, with leadership issuing pressing appeals to halt armed conflicts and intensifying pressure for UN Security Council restructuring—effectively sidelining the event's official water security focus.
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, newly appointed as AU chair, declared stabilization efforts the organization's paramount concern during closing remarks.
"We need to silence the guns. We need peace on this continent. We need stability on this continent, and we have a program for that," he stated at the final media briefing.
AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the inseparable relationship between development trajectories and regional stability, cautioning that fundamental service provision underpins enduring peace prospects.
"Without equitable access to water and sanitation, we cannot talk of public health or inclusive development or sustainable prosperity for our people," he said.
During a distinct press conference, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye characterized conditions in Sudan as "the worst humanitarian crisis globally" and noted the conflict—which erupted in April 2023—remains "virtually unreported" despite its magnitude and destabilizing regional effects.
Addressing journalist inquiries regarding Sudan, he declared: "Our number one goal is a permanent, unconditional, inclusive, immediate ceasefire."
Adeoye also reinforced the continent's established stance on international governance transformation, asserting the UN Security Council requires modernization.
"The UN Security Council must reflect the world of today," Adeoye said.
He further confirmed AU leadership's reaffirmation of their "zero tolerance" doctrine toward unconstitutional governmental transitions.
Despite the summit's designated theme prioritizing water security and sanitation infrastructure, the subject received diminished prominence as proceedings concluded, with leaders pivoting attention toward pressing peace and security emergencies confronting the continent.
