Zelensky Slams Hungarian PM Once again at Munich Conference
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky publicly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban again, hours after taking a jab at him during an address at the Munich Security Conference.
At the conference on Saturday, Zelensky was honored with the Ewald von Kleist Prize for “outstanding” contributions to peace. In his acceptance speech, he thanked European sponsors for supporting Kiev’s war effort, singling out Germany and the UK as the “biggest donators.”
“We are very thankful that we have such partners and friends,” Zelensky said, before turning to Orban. “And I even want to thank Viktor – you all know who I mean – because in his own way, he pushes all of us to be better,” he added. “Better, so that we are never like him, someone who seems to have forgotten the word ‘shame.’”
EU member states have collectively provided €134 billion ($159 billion) in aid to Ukraine since the conflict escalated in February 2022, according to EU institutions. While presenting the award, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Ukraine “deserves something more,” suggesting even the Nobel Peace Prize would not be “valuable enough.”
Earlier, Zelensky had remarked that Orban can now focus on “how to grow his belly, not how to grow his army,” referring to what he perceives as Hungary’s insufficient response to the supposed Russian threat.
