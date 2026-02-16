China's Green Push Colliding With America's Fossil Fixation

MENAFN - Asia Times) The world's two largest economies are making opposite bets on how to power the future - and both bets carry enormous risks. China is racing to dominate clean-energy industries while still leaning heavily on coal.

United States is rhetorically doubling down on fossil fuels even as its private sector keeps pouring money into renewables. It's tempting to frame this as a morality play - one side enlightened, the other reckless.

The reality is more consequential: we are watching a contest over who gets to build the industrial infrastructure of the 21st century.

China's push is not just“going green.” It is an industrial strategy: solar, batteries, electric vehicles, grid hardware, and the materials that make them possible.

In 2025, clean technologies were widely credited with driving a striking share of China's growth, and China continued to account for an outsized portion of new clean power capacity added worldwide.

Its companies also remain dominant in major slices of solar manufacturing and battery supply chains, and Chinese electric vehicles are spreading rapidly across global markets.

The US story is more contradictory. Federal policy has swung toward slower approvals and weaker public support for renewables, while emphasizing abundant domestic oil and gas.

Yet the market signals have not fully followed the politics: private capital and state-level action have helped keep overall clean-energy investment at historically high levels. The result is a split screen - Washington pulling one way, much of the economy pulling another.

China's clean-energy surge coexists with an inconvenient truth: coal is still central to its power system.