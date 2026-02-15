Vivek Kumar Named President And CEO Of JA Asia Pacific

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JA Worldwide today announced that Vivek Kumar will serve as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of JA Asia Pacific. Vivek joins the organization at a moment when the Asia Pacific region is positioned to shape the global future: more than 60 percent of the world's young people live in this diverse and rapidly transforming part of the world, making the region essential to JA's mission to equip youth with the skills and confidence to thrive.

Vivek brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the private sector, public service, and international NGOs. He most recently served as the CEO of WWF-Singapore, supporting a global network with local, regional, and international dimensions. During his tenure, WWF-Singapore developed the organization, sharpened its strategic priorities, and deepened partnerships to deliver greater conservation impact, including advancing its pioneering work in carbon finance. These experiences align directly with JA's operating model and the opportunities for scale across Asia Pacific.

Born and raised in Bihar, India, Vivek understood the profound role that education can play in expanding opportunity, as well as the consequences when systems fail to prepare young people for the world ahead. His early experience shaped a career-long commitment to improving how societies prepare youth for work, for community, and for economic mobility, and he has long advocated for education systems that“truly connect young people to the real world.”

Before joining WWF, Vivek built a distinguished career that spanned regional leadership roles at multinational corporations such as Shell and at the Labour Movement in Singapore progressively taking on new roles and responsibilities.“I'm hopeless at preventing myself from raising my hand when a worthy challenge presents itself,” he says with a smile, an instinct that has fueled his willingness to step into complex challenges and lead mission-driven transformation. Throughout his path from business to public sector to civil society, education has remained a constant theme.

JA Asia Pacific is among JA Worldwide's most dynamic regions, operating in some of the world's largest economies and fastest-growing communities. Through hands-on programs in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial capability, JA member locations in the region deliver transformative experiences to millions of young people each year while strengthening digital and hybrid learning pathways, expanding partnerships with industry and government, and building a strong base of local leadership committed to preparing youth for the future of work.

JA Asia Pacific Board Chair PG Raghuraman shared his confidence in Vivek's leadership:“Vivek sees a significant opportunity for JA Asia Pacific to make an impact in the region and its growing young communities. An avid reader, he brings a deeply thoughtful, values-driven approach to leadership and is focused on strengthening how innovation, partnerships, and emerging technologies can expand opportunities for youth. We are delighted to have him join us at JA."

JA Worldwide CEO Asheesh Advani emphasized the importance of Vivek's appointment:“JA Asia Pacific is central to our global mission. With the majority of the world's youth living in this region, the opportunities and responsibilities for preparing young people for meaningful work and economic participation are immense. Vivek's experience leading impact-oriented transformation across sectors, as well as his commitment to youth opportunity, make him the right leader for JA Asia Pacific.”

Vivek expressed deep enthusiasm for the journey ahead.“I was born to educator parents in a small town and, from an early age, I saw how education can bring hope and open doors for young people. I admire JA's ability to help young people see what's possible, to build confidence through real-world experiences, and to connect education to opportunity. The region's diversity and energy are unmatched, and I'm excited to work alongside our member organizations to expand JA's impact and support millions more young people in discovering their potential.”

Vivek also joins the JA Worldwide Senior Leadership Team.

