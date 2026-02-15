403
Saudi FM Urges Gaza Ceasefire to Promote Independent Palestinian State
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should serve as a foundation for establishing an independent Palestinian state within a two-state framework.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to initiatives aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing that the kingdom’s actions are motivated by the pursuit of peace.
He highlighted the role of the Gaza Peace Board, created under the second phase of the ceasefire, noting that its 20-point framework should first secure an end to hostilities and then promote the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. Farhan stated, “the ceasefire should be used to restore stability, rebuild and take real steps toward Palestinian statehood -- the only path to lasting regional peace.”
Turning to Syria, Farhan said the country is taking a constructive approach toward minorities and ethnic groups while navigating a challenging transition after years of civil conflict. He added that reconstruction efforts would ultimately be led by Syrians, with support from regional and international partners.
Regarding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), he explained that an agreement is being advanced in a manner that respects Kurdish rights, expressing confidence that continued government progress would yield broader benefits.
