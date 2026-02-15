403
Saudi FM Advocates for Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday emphasized that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should serve as a stepping stone toward establishing an independent Palestinian state under a two-state framework.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Farhan reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to initiatives aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting that the kingdom’s actions are guided by the pursuit of peace.
Farhan stated that the Gaza Peace Board, formed during the second phase of the ceasefire and operating under a 20-point framework, should first focus on ending hostilities and then support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. He added that the ceasefire should be leveraged to restore stability, rebuild infrastructure, and take tangible steps toward Palestinian statehood — which he described as “the only path to lasting regional peace.”
Turning to Syria, Farhan highlighted that the country is taking a constructive approach toward minorities and ethnic groups while managing a challenging transition following years of civil war. He stressed that reconstruction efforts would ultimately be led by Syrians themselves, with regional and international actors in supportive roles.
Bin Farhan also mentioned that progress is being made on an agreement with the SDF terror group that respects Kurdish rights, expressing optimism that continued governmental advances would yield wider benefits for the nation.
