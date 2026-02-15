403
Obama Condemns Racist Video Shared by Trump
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday addressed a video shared by President Donald Trump that depicted him and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, describing the content as “deeply troubling.”
“Just days ago. Donald Trump put a picture of you, your face on an ape’s body.” Brian Tyler Cohen asked Obama about the image in an interview, and said it reflected a decline in public discourse. “How do we come back from the place that we have fallen into?”
“First of all, I think it’s important to recognize that the majority of the American people find this behavior deeply troubling,” Obama responded. “It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction, but as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people -- they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness.”
Obama added that social media and television often present a “sort of clown show.” “What is true is there doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sense of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. So, that’s been lost.”
The White House initially defended the post, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt calling the criticism “fake outrage.” Hours later, the video was removed from the president’s Truth Social account, with reports citing an anonymous official who attributed the post to a staffer’s mistake.
The AI-generated video was set to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight, popularized by Disney’s The Lion King, and showed the Obamas’ faces superimposed on the bodies of apes, reinforcing longstanding racial stereotypes.
