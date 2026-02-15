403
The Two Critical Capability Gaps Leaders Must Close in 2026
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Organisations are entering 2026 with two capability gaps that will define leadership effectiveness. The first is the ability to scale artificial intelligence responsibly. The second is securing increasingly digital, AI-enabled enterprises. According to the International Monetary Fund, nearly 40% of global employment will be impacted by AI, while the World Economic Forum continues to flag gaps in leadership readiness around governance, ethics, and enterprise-wide adoption. Many organisations have moved beyond pilots, but struggle to integrate AI into strategy, culture, and decision-making at scale.
At the same time, cyber risk has expanded beyond technology teams into the boardroom. The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024 reports that 52% of organisations cite skills and resourcing as their biggest cyber resilience challenge, while 56% of leaders believe Generative AI will provide attackers with advantages over defenders in the near term. As digital dependency increases, cybersecurity has become central to business continuity, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder trust.
These pressures have repositioned AI and cybersecurity as leadership imperatives rather than technical concerns.
1. Leadership with AI: Moving from AI adoption to AI-led leadership
The first gap lies in leadership capability around scaling GenAI and Agentic AI responsibly. Global research highlights that organisations often invest in AI tools without clear alignment to business outcomes, cultural readiness, or ethical guardrails. Closing this gap requires leaders who can translate the potential of AI into sustained organisational value by setting AI-driven strategies, guiding cross-functional teams through AI adoption, and building a culture of continuous AI adaptation across the organisation.
The ISB Online Leadership with AI Programme, now entering its 26th batch, addresses this challenge through a leadership-first approach. With over thousands of leaders trained across industries and geographies, the programme has established itself as a flagship offering within ISB Online’s portfolio. It focuses on strategic application of AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI, without requiring prior coding or technical expertise. Delivered by globally recognised ISB faculty, the programme combines self-paced learning, live masterclasses by AI experts, and case-based discussions and projects to help leaders drive AI-enabled transformation responsibly.
Who the programme is for:
•Senior leaders and stakeholders looking to build AI-led strategies and scale AI across portfolios and businesses
•Functional leaders across technology, marketing, consulting, finance, operations, and general management who seek to strengthen AI-informed decision-making
Learner Insights:
•“The session deepened my understanding of the relationship between AI and leadership, especially the importance of ethical considerations.” - Suraj Ravindran, Senior Director, GSK
•“It changed the way I look at business and how AI can be involved across functions.” - Charles Maria Joseph, Senior Software Engineer, Rippling
•“The parallel focus on leadership and technology enables effective execution with a 360-degree view.” - Pallavi Akuthota, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
2. Cybersecurity for Leaders: Embedding resilience into enterprise strategy
The second gap concerns leadership capability in cybersecurity. As McKinsey projects cybersecurity spending to grow at 13% annually through 2025, organisations increasingly recognise that cyber resilience directly impacts enterprise value. Yet many leaders lack a structured, business-first understanding of cyber governance, compliance, and resilience in an AI-influenced threat environment.
The ISB Online Cybersecurity for Leaders Programme is designed to build this capability. It equips leaders with frameworks to assess cyber risk, understand regulatory obligations, and integrate cybersecurity into organisational strategy. The programme blends faculty-led learning with real-world case studies, practical tools, and insights into AI-driven cyber threats and defences.
Who the programme is for:
•Senior leaders seeking to develop frameworks to detect, withstand, and counter cyber intrusions
•Aspiring cybersecurity leaders responsible for leading security operations and new initiatives
•Professionals looking to build cybersecurity capabilities and transition into security leadership roles
Learner insights:
•“The programme provided a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity principles that shaped our company’s direction.” - Rakesh Reddy Gaddam, Founder & Managing Director, CYFY Solutions
•“A transformative blend of strategic leadership and practical cybersecurity insights.” - Salil Dighe, CEO, GuardianNx Techsolutions
•“Hands-on projects and future-proofing strategies significantly enhanced my expertise.” - Renukanth J.P, Director, Microsoft
The ISB Online advantage
Both programmes offer ISB Online certification, alumni status, and access to a diverse professional network. ISB is ranked #1 in Asia and 23rd globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2025, with very high scores for future usefulness and programme design. It also features #1 in India as per the FT Global MBA Rankings 2025 with strong global positioning and alumni network strength. These programmes deliver long-term professional value through faculty excellence, peer learning, and institutional recognition.
As organisations approach 2026, leadership advantage will be defined by the ability to scale AI responsibly and embed cyber resilience into enterprise strategy. Leaders who can operationalise both with clarity and governance will protect value, drive growth, and sustain trust. Closing these gaps is no longer optional, it is central to future-ready leadership.
