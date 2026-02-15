403
New Launch: Fratelli Vineyards Introduces the 15th Anniversary of SETTE as a Landmark Limited Edition in Collaboration with Designer Manish Malhotra
(MENAFN- elsol) National, 12th February 2026: Fratelli Vineyards,’one of India’s most celebrated wine producers, marks a defining milestone with the release of the new vintage of SETTE, unveiled through an exclusive collaboration with celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. Conceived as a limited edition, this release brings together the worlds of fine wine and Indian luxury couture, marking the 15th anniversary of its flagship label SETTE with a bottle created for collectors and connoisseurs.
SETTE has long been regarded as ’ne of Fratelli’s most iconic wines, known for its structure, depth and ability to age with grace. This vintage holds particular significance, having been crafted from very low yielding vines and grapes sourced exclusiv’ly from Fratelli’s oldest vineyard parcels planted in 2007. This vintage pays tribute to the inaugural SETTE of 2009 and represents the most mature expression of fruit ever produced for the label.
To honour this milestone, Fratelli Vineyards has collaborated with renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who lends his distinctive design language to a bespoke limited-edition presentation. Rendered in textured gold, the design draws from the world of Indian couture, where surface, detail, and finish are integral to storytelling. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to modern Indian luxury, craftsmanship, and the patience inherent in both winemaking and couture bringing together two disciplines rooted in artistry, time, and refinement.
Speaking on the collaboration, Gaurav Sekhri, Managing Director, Fratelli Vineyards, said, “At Fratelli Vineyards, SETTE has always embodied the pinnacle of what we strive to achieve. The 15th anniversary of SETTE marks a defining milestone, a testament to years of patience, mastery, and unwavering belief in Indian terroir. Collaborating with Manish Malhotra for this edition was a natural choice; his design language, rooted in heritage yet boldly modern, perfectly reflects the journey of SETTE. This limited edition celebrates time, craftsmanship, and a shared vision of contemporary Indian luxur”.”
Speaking on the occasion Manish Malhotra, Founder & Creative Director added,““Collaborating with Fratelli Vineyards for this milestone edition of SETTE was a true celebration of craftsmanship. Winemaking and couture share a common lan—uage — patience, attention to detail, and a dedication to creating something timeless. This limited edition allowed us to translate that philosophy into a design that is both rooted in heritage and unmistakably conte”porary.”
A bold blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Sangiovese, this vintage is aged exclusively in French oak barrels. The wine reveals refined notes of raspberry, violet, and blackcurrant, layered with subtle hints of vanilla and spice. Smooth, structured, and elegantly balanced, it reflects both intensity and finesse.
SETTE has long been celebrated as a benchmark in Indian luxury wines, admired for its depth, structure, and remarkable ability to age gracefully. Following this release, the original vineyard will be replanted, marking a renewal of the land and the start of a new chapter for the estate. This vintage of SETTE is more than just a wine; it is a story of legacy, artistry, and vision. As the final bottling from the founding vineyard, it bridges tradition and modernity, honouring the past while looking ahead to a renewed future. Featuring a limited-edition design by Manish Malhotra, this release stands as a’collector’s piece and a testament to the enduring spirit of Fratelli Vineyards where time, craft, and innovation converge to define contemporary Indian luxury.
