Russia-Ukraine Geneva Talks Date Revealed
(MENAFN) Both Moscow and Kyiv announced Friday that the third round of three-way negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will head the Russian contingent, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a state-run news agency.
On the Ukrainian side, chief negotiator Rustem Umerov announced via Facebook that his country's delegation has been assembled, integrating military, political, and security elements into the negotiating framework.
Umerov emphasized that Ukraine's delegation is focused on securing a durable and sustainable peace settlement through these discussions.
The inaugural trilateral security dialogue took place January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, where Russia was represented by military intelligence director Igor Kostyukov.
A follow-up session convened February 4-5, also in Abu Dhabi. After those discussions concluded, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that both Moscow and Kyiv had reached agreement on a prisoner swap involving 314 individuals.
The upcoming Geneva summit marks a critical juncture as diplomatic efforts intensify to resolve the protracted conflict.
