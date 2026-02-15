403
Syria Aims to End Israeli Interference Through Negotiations
(MENAFN) Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Saturday that ongoing talks with Israel are intended to halt Israeli interference and military actions in southern Syria, rather than to accept any new situation imposed by force. He made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.
Shaibani described Syria’s approach as a “realistic path” toward Israel, focused on reconstruction and national recovery following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024. He noted that since then, the country has endured over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian and military sites, along with ground incursions and territorial gains in the south.
Damascus opted for diplomacy to address the situation, and with support from the United States, brought Israel to direct negotiations.
“These negotiations will not lead to accepting the fait accompli imposed by Israel in southern Syria,” he said. “Their outcome should be Israel’s withdrawal from areas it entered after Dec. 8, an end to interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and a halt to airspace violations.”
Shaibani emphasized that security must be reciprocal. “Whoever seeks to preserve their own security must also respect the security of others,” he said, adding that Syria remains open to dialogue on this basis.
When asked whether the current Israeli government has been receptive to these demands, Shaibani suggested that Israel is exaggerating perceived threats.
