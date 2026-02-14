Embedded LLM Launches The EU AI Grid At Munich Cyber Security Conference (MCSC) To Meet EU Demand For Sovereign AI Capability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded LLM, a leading LLM inference technology provider, today officially launched theat the Munich Cyber Security Conference. The EU AI Grid treats artificial intelligence like electricity --- a utility that is metered, governed, and delivered through local infrastructure so that jobs and economic value stay in Europe.

Just as every European country operates its own energy grid, the EU AI Grid is a federated network of locally owned AI infrastructure nodes --- starting with the first deployment at Telecentras in Vilnius, Lithuania on 22 January 2026 --- where local operators hire local teams, set local pricing, and keep the revenue at home.







"It doesn't matter who built the car," said Ghee Leng Ooi, Founder of Embedded LLM. "What matters is who owns the road. When you own the infrastructure, the engineering roles, the operations jobs, and the economic value stay with you."

Where the Jobs Are

Today's AI economy works against Europe. Foreign providers build data centres on European land, consume European energy, and leave the carbon footprint here. Then they sell the intelligence back to European businesses at a steep markup. The EU AI Grid flips this. Local operators run the infrastructure, employ local teams, and keep the value at home, from Vilnius to Berlin to Rome.

The Grid is already expanding from Lithuania to Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and Italy.

"We built the traffic rules with the EU AI Act, but we didn't build the roads," said Paulius Kuncinas, Executive Partner at Embedded LLM Europe. "The EU AI Grid is that road --- and roads create jobs everywhere they are built."

On Stage with EU Commissioner for Defence and Space

The EU AI Grid was launched on stage alongside Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, who spoke about the urgent need for operational AI capabilities to protect Europe's information environment.

"We as Europeans would never accept a situation where a hostile aircraft could enter our airspace undetected for days," Commissioner Kubilius said. "But today, coordinated AI-driven narrative operations can move through our information environment without triggering any comparable alert or response. Security requires operational capabilities, not just rules."

About Embedded LLM

Embedded LLM is an AI infrastructure company with teams in Singapore, Taiwan, and Vilnius, Lithuania. The company is a leading contributor to vLLM, the world's most widely deployed open-source LLM inference engine, and builds TokenVisor, the commercial platform that turns GPU infrastructure into a metered, governed AI service for enterprises and governments.

Website: embeddedllm | Media Contact: ...

Presented at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on 12 February 2026, with remarks by EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, former European Commissioner Gunther Oettinger, and Embedded LLM Founder Ghee Leng Ooi. Panel moderated by Oliver Rolofs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at