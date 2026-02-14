Japanese Firms Explore Expansion In Egypt's Infrastructure Sector After Cairo Forum

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Japanese companies are looking to expand their footprint in Egypt's infrastructure sector following high-level discussions at the first Egyptian-Japanese Dialogue Forum on Infrastructure Quality, held in Cairo.

The forum was organised by the Egypt-Japan Business Council in cooperation with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Japan Africa Infrastructure Quality Center, with senior officials and business leaders from both countries in attendance.

Participants included Japanese Ambassador Fumio Iwai, Vice Minister Kenichi Kawamura, and Egypt's Deputy Minister of Transport Wagdy Radwan, alongside representatives from the Suez Canal Economic Zone and maritime transport authorities.

According to Ibrahim Elaraby, approximately 150 Egyptian and Japanese representatives took part in the forum, including around 70 Japanese business executives who accompanied the official delegation.

Leading Japanese corporations – including Shimizu Corporation, Nippon Steel, Penta-Ocean Construction, Nippon Signal, Hitachi and Toray Industries – showcased advanced technologies in transport systems, construction, urban development and environmental management. Company representatives expressed interest in forming partnerships with both public- and private-sector stakeholders in Egypt.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also reviewed its ongoing support for Egyptian transport and infrastructure projects, underlining Japan's broader development engagement in the country.

Egyptian officials, in turn, presented investment opportunities in ports, logistics and industrial infrastructure within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Major local firms – including Elsewedy Electric, Orascom Construction, Arab Contractors, Hassan Allam Holding, and Redcon Construction – highlighted their experience in executing large-scale national projects.

The Administrative Capital for Urban Development also outlined infrastructure technologies and investment prospects in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

On the sidelines of the forum, officials toured the Cairo Metro and the Bashteel Upper Egypt Railway Station. Radwan said Egypt is continuing to modernise its railway network, including upgrades to existing lines and the implementation of a 2,000-kilometre electric high-speed rail network aimed at strengthening sustainable transport and trade connectivity.

Kawamura praised the operational efficiency and quality of Egypt's infrastructure projects, reaffirming Japan's commitment to deepening cooperation and expressing interest in returning to ride the upcoming Japanese-technology Cairo Metro Line 4.