King Hussein Business Park, Norba Real Estate Sign Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 14 (Petra) – The King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) recently signed an agreement with Norba Real Estate Development and Investment to build commercial complexes and towers, part of the park's expansion plan.The agreement aims to enhance the commercial projects within the park's vision to develop a comprehensive and integrated sustainable urban environment through providing facilities, amenities, and services that meet the requirements of the work environment and daily professional and social life, the KHBP said in a press release on Saturday.Under the deal, modern commercial complexes and towers will be developed and constructed, including office spaces, mixed-use areas, and retail outlets, which will be designed according to advanced architectural and operational standards to meet the needs of investors, employees, and visitors, it said.Ammar Izziddin, CEO of the King Hussein Business Park, said signing the agreement is a key step in the park's expansion and sustainable development scheme that will be an added value in the Kingdom's social and economic development, starting with stimulating various sectors, such as construction, retail, and hospitality, and creating job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, and enhancing the complex's infrastructure and services.This stimulates commercial activity and competitiveness, enhances the Park's appeal as a hub for business, investment, shopping, and entertainment, he pointed out.