Mera Bathroom Private Limited Launches Grand CERA Style Hub In Faridabad

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 14, 2026 12:02 am - Mera Bathroom Private Limited inaugurated the CERA Style Hub at its Faridabad showroom. The new hub showcases premium sanitaryware, designer faucets, and complete luxury bathroom concepts, offering a world-class and immersive bathroom experience.

A New Destination for Luxury Bathroom Experiences

Faridabad, 13th February 2026

In a landmark moment for the premium bathroom industry in NCR, Mera Bathroom Private Limited proudly celebrates the grand inauguration of the CERA Style Hub at its flagship showroom located at Plot No. 18, Marble Market, Sector-21C, Faridabad.

The prestigious inauguration ceremony is being graced by Mr. Sandeep Abraham, President – Sales, CERA, whose presence marks the strengthening of a dynamic partnership aimed at delivering innovation, elegance, and cutting-edge bathroom solutions to customers in the region.

A New Era of Bathroom Luxury

The CERA Style Hub has been thoughtfully designed to offer a fully immersive and experiential environment where customers can explore complete bathroom concepts rather than individual products. The space showcases:

Premium sanitaryware collections

Designer faucets and fittings

Smart and wellness bathroom solutions

Contemporary wash basins and wall-hung closets

Complete lifestyle bathroom setups

Each display has been curated to reflect modern architectural trends, minimalist elegance, and superior functionality. The design language of the showroom blends luxury aesthetics with practical innovation, offering inspiration to homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers.

Strengthening 22 Years of Excellence

With over 22 years of trusted service in the bathroom industry, Mera Bathroom Private Limited has established itself as a leading name in premium bath solutions in Faridabad and surrounding regions. The launch of the CERA Style Hub further reinforces the company's commitment to bringing globally inspired designs and high-quality products under one roof.

Over the years, the company has built strong relationships with architects, contractors, and real estate developers by consistently delivering:

Authentic premium brands

Transparent pricing

Expert consultation

Dedicated after-sales support

This new CERA Style Hub elevates the customer experience to the next level by providing a refined space where design meets technology.

Vision Behind the Expansion

Speaking on the occasion, the management of Mera Bathroom Private Limited expressed gratitude toward their loyal customers and industry partners. They emphasized that the launch represents not just an expansion but a step forward in transforming bathrooms into personal sanctuaries.

The company envisions creating spaces where luxury, comfort, sustainability, and innovation coexist - redefining how modern bathrooms are designed and experienced.

A Grand Celebration of Design & Innovation

The inauguration ceremony welcomes architects, interior designers, channel partners, builders, and esteemed customers. Attendees will experience:

Live product showcases

Guided walkthroughs of curated bathroom displays

Personalized consultation sessions

Insights into the latest trends in bathroom technology

The event marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of Mera Bathroom Private Limited and strengthens its association with CERA as a trusted premium brand partner.