Mera Bathroom Private Limited Launches Grand CERA Style Hub In Faridabad
A New Destination for Luxury Bathroom Experiences
Faridabad, 13th February 2026
In a landmark moment for the premium bathroom industry in NCR, Mera Bathroom Private Limited proudly celebrates the grand inauguration of the CERA Style Hub at its flagship showroom located at Plot No. 18, Marble Market, Sector-21C, Faridabad.
The prestigious inauguration ceremony is being graced by Mr. Sandeep Abraham, President – Sales, CERA, whose presence marks the strengthening of a dynamic partnership aimed at delivering innovation, elegance, and cutting-edge bathroom solutions to customers in the region.
A New Era of Bathroom Luxury
The CERA Style Hub has been thoughtfully designed to offer a fully immersive and experiential environment where customers can explore complete bathroom concepts rather than individual products. The space showcases:
Premium sanitaryware collections
Designer faucets and fittings
Smart and wellness bathroom solutions
Contemporary wash basins and wall-hung closets
Complete lifestyle bathroom setups
Each display has been curated to reflect modern architectural trends, minimalist elegance, and superior functionality. The design language of the showroom blends luxury aesthetics with practical innovation, offering inspiration to homeowners, architects, builders, and interior designers.
Strengthening 22 Years of Excellence
With over 22 years of trusted service in the bathroom industry, Mera Bathroom Private Limited has established itself as a leading name in premium bath solutions in Faridabad and surrounding regions. The launch of the CERA Style Hub further reinforces the company's commitment to bringing globally inspired designs and high-quality products under one roof.
Over the years, the company has built strong relationships with architects, contractors, and real estate developers by consistently delivering:
Authentic premium brands
Transparent pricing
Expert consultation
Dedicated after-sales support
This new CERA Style Hub elevates the customer experience to the next level by providing a refined space where design meets technology.
Vision Behind the Expansion
Speaking on the occasion, the management of Mera Bathroom Private Limited expressed gratitude toward their loyal customers and industry partners. They emphasized that the launch represents not just an expansion but a step forward in transforming bathrooms into personal sanctuaries.
The company envisions creating spaces where luxury, comfort, sustainability, and innovation coexist - redefining how modern bathrooms are designed and experienced.
A Grand Celebration of Design & Innovation
The inauguration ceremony welcomes architects, interior designers, channel partners, builders, and esteemed customers. Attendees will experience:
Live product showcases
Guided walkthroughs of curated bathroom displays
Personalized consultation sessions
Insights into the latest trends in bathroom technology
The event marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of Mera Bathroom Private Limited and strengthens its association with CERA as a trusted premium brand partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment