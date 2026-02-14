403
S. Korea Relives Naval Chief from Duty Over Martial Law Role
(MENAFN) South Korea has relieved Adm. Kang Dong-gil, Chief of Naval Operations, from duty over alleged participation in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration in late 2024, media confirmed Friday.
The Defense Ministry announced Kang's removal amid mounting insurrection allegations tied to Yoon's aborted emergency decree.
Ministry spokesman Chung Binna stated: "The defense ministry excluded the chief of naval operations as of Friday as allegations in relation to the insurrection case have been identified,"
The Navy's deputy chief will take command temporarily while disciplinary proceedings against Kang advance, the ministry revealed. When martial law was imposed, Kang held the position of chief of the Directorate of Military Support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Kang's suspension came one day after Ground Operations Commander Gen. Joo Sung-un faced similar action for purported martial law involvement.
Both officers received their appointments under President Lee Jae Myung's administration.
Investigators disclosed that a sweeping probe examined roughly 860 general and field-grade officers, flagging approximately 180 military personnel as potential conspirators in the martial law scheme.
Officials determined that close to 1,600 troops from the Army, counterintelligence, special operations forces, and the Defense Intelligence Command deployed when the emergency order took effect.
On Thursday, a South Korean court handed former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min a seven-year prison sentence for his participation in Yoon's martial law attempt.
Lee Sang-min became the second ex-Cabinet member convicted over the Dec. 3, 2024, emergency declaration, following former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's 23-year prison sentence issued last month for his role in the short-lived power grab.
