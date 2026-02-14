403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio, Merz Hold Talks in Munich on Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions on Friday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Munich, focusing on the war in Ukraine and broader strategic coordination between Washington and Berlin, according to statements released by US officials.
The bilateral meeting occurred on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, where global leaders gathered to address key security and geopolitical issues.
According to the US State Department, the two officials reviewed a range of “pressing global challenges,” including stabilizing supply chains, intensifying diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and strengthening transatlantic cooperation.
Rubio acknowledged Germany’s substantial backing of Ukraine, highlighting that Berlin has contributed more than $76 billion in aid since 2022. The conversation also covered ongoing collaboration regarding Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction, US officials said.
A German government source indicated that the conflict in Ukraine and the current state of negotiations with Moscow were at the forefront of the dialogue. Continued support for Kyiv, "particularly military aid," was emphasized as a priority topic.
In addition, the two leaders examined NATO dynamics and Europe’s evolving responsibilities within the alliance. Rubio reportedly praised Germany’s initiatives to bolster NATO’s capabilities.
Their exchange also extended to developments in the Middle East, with particular attention to Iran, as well as trade matters and the geopolitical climate in East Asia ahead of the chancellor’s forthcoming visit to China, according to the German source.
The bilateral meeting occurred on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, where global leaders gathered to address key security and geopolitical issues.
According to the US State Department, the two officials reviewed a range of “pressing global challenges,” including stabilizing supply chains, intensifying diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and strengthening transatlantic cooperation.
Rubio acknowledged Germany’s substantial backing of Ukraine, highlighting that Berlin has contributed more than $76 billion in aid since 2022. The conversation also covered ongoing collaboration regarding Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction, US officials said.
A German government source indicated that the conflict in Ukraine and the current state of negotiations with Moscow were at the forefront of the dialogue. Continued support for Kyiv, "particularly military aid," was emphasized as a priority topic.
In addition, the two leaders examined NATO dynamics and Europe’s evolving responsibilities within the alliance. Rubio reportedly praised Germany’s initiatives to bolster NATO’s capabilities.
Their exchange also extended to developments in the Middle East, with particular attention to Iran, as well as trade matters and the geopolitical climate in East Asia ahead of the chancellor’s forthcoming visit to China, according to the German source.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment