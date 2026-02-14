403
BNP Announces Plans to Establish Government
(MENAFN) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared its intention to form a new administration by Sunday after emerging victorious in the country’s first national vote since the July 2024 uprising that removed the long-dominant Awami League from power.
Speaking to journalists during a visit to his constituency in Thakurgaon district in northwestern Bangladesh, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated, "The government will be formed by Feb. 15. The BNP will go to parliament with all parties," signaling the party’s readiness to assume leadership.
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is widely expected to be nominated as the party’s candidate for prime minister. He took over party leadership following the passing of his mother, Khaleda Zia—Bangladesh’s first woman to serve as prime minister—who died in December.
Outlining the party’s roadmap, Alamgir said, “It will be the BNP’s government. And BNP will implement its election promises and manifesto, as well as the issues that BNP signed in the July Charter on reforms will be implemented step by step,” he added.
In addition to parliamentary elections, voters participated in a nationwide referendum on the “July Charter,” a reform package introduced last October. The initiative received strong public endorsement. The charter comprises more than 80 proposed changes designed to restructure the political and institutional framework. These include imposing term limits on the prime minister, strengthening presidential authority, safeguarding judicial independence, expanding women’s participation in governance, and broadening fundamental civil rights.
Under constitutional requirements, a political party must secure at least 151 of the 300 parliamentary seats to form a government. The BNP, along with its allies, captured 212 seats in Thursday’s election. The primary opposing coalition, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, obtained 77 seats.
Voting in three constituencies was delayed, while eight seats were won by independent candidates and representatives of smaller political groups.
Out of more than 127.6 million eligible voters, turnout reached 59.44%, marking a notable increase compared to the 41.8% participation rate recorded in the January 2024 elections. Those earlier polls were boycotted by the BNP-Jamaat opposition during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose government was later ousted.
