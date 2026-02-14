403
U.S. Home Sales See 8.4 Percent Decline in January
(MENAFN) US resale home transactions contracted sharply in January, falling well below analyst projections as the housing market stumbled following December's brief uptick, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) disclosed Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted existing home sales plummeted 8.4% month-over-month to 3.91 million units in January, significantly undershooting the market consensus forecast of 4.16 million transactions.
The steep monthly decline reversed December 2025's momentum, when existing home sales had climbed 4.4% to reach 4.27 million units.
On a yearly basis, January's existing home sales dropped 4.4% compared to the same period in 2025.
Despite the volume contraction, median pricing in the US resale property market edged upward 0.9% year-over-year in January, settling at $396,800.
