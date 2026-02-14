University Of Doha For Science And Technology Highlights Agricultural Innovation At Agriteq

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is participating in leading agriculture exhibition AgriteQ 2026, showcasing a range of applied research projects and functional prototypes that support sustainable agriculture, food security, and smart farming practices in Qatar.

This participation builds on the work of the UDST's Centre of Excellence for Sustainability and Food Security, which serves as a key research platform translating technological innovation into practical applications that enhance agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability, and efficient resource management.

During the exhibition, the UDST presented advanced agricultural prototypes developed by faculty members, researchers, and students, demonstrating practical solutions to challenges related to water efficiency, climate resilience, soil health, and agricultural productivity.

The showcased innovations reflect the university's applied approach to education, where research and learning are closely aligned with real-world industry needs.

Among the exhibited prototypes were smart irrigation and monitoring systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled agricultural technologies, sustainable soil and biomass solutions, and data-driven tools designed to optimise resource utilisation.

These prototypes highlight how applied research can be translated into scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and decision-making across the agricultural sector.

The exhibition also provided a platform to announce the launch of new bachelor's and diploma programmes in Animal Health and Veterinary Sciences, introduced to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in animal health and sustainable livestock production.

The programmes play an important role in supporting food security by strengthening animal health practices across the agricultural sector.

“Agriculture is a strategic priority for Qatar, and applied innovation plays a critical role in strengthening food security and sustainable production,” said UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi.“Through our participation and the prototypes showcased, we demonstrate how applied education and research at the UDST translate into practical solutions that address real agricultural challenges and support national development objectives.”