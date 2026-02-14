403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ramadan Brings Qatayef Tradition Back to Gaza Amid Challenges
(MENAFN) As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan approaches next week, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are preparing for the fasting period by reviving the tradition of making Qatayef on improvised wood-fired stoves, according to reports.
In Gaza, the start of Ramadan is often felt not by the calendar but by the familiar aroma of this traditional Palestinian dessert filling local markets once again after two years of conflict.
At the “Garage Rafah Market” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which was bustling before the Israeli war, shop owners are working to revive their businesses ahead of the holy month. Among them are Qatayef makers who have returned to lighting wood stoves despite the surrounding rubble.
Even amid widespread destruction and in areas near Israeli-occupied zones east of the city, vendors continue their work under difficult conditions, facing shortages of fuel and cooking gas.
In Gaza, the start of Ramadan is often felt not by the calendar but by the familiar aroma of this traditional Palestinian dessert filling local markets once again after two years of conflict.
At the “Garage Rafah Market” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which was bustling before the Israeli war, shop owners are working to revive their businesses ahead of the holy month. Among them are Qatayef makers who have returned to lighting wood stoves despite the surrounding rubble.
Even amid widespread destruction and in areas near Israeli-occupied zones east of the city, vendors continue their work under difficult conditions, facing shortages of fuel and cooking gas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment