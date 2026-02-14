403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
United Staff for Gaza Condemns European Criticism of UN Rapporteur
(MENAFN) United Staff for Gaza expressed “regret” on Friday over attacks by European governments against the UN special rapporteur responsible for monitoring human rights in Palestinian territories.
"United Staff for Gaza regrets that the French, German and other Foreign Ministers have, based on evident dis- and misinformation, levelled unwarranted accusations against the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese," the group said in a statement.
The statement noted that the criticism followed a pre-recorded speech delivered by Albanese on January 7 at an international forum in Doha, Qatar. In her remarks, she addressed "the commission of genocide of Palestinians and the ways in which the international community has, in her view, aided and abetted this genocide," and described the system that enables such crimes as "the common enemy of humanity."
Shortly after the speech, manipulated videos and images began circulating online, falsely claiming that Albanese had said, "Israel is the common enemy of humanity."
On February 10, French legislators repeated these false claims in a letter to the French Foreign Minister, calling for sanctions against Albanese and requesting that her UN mandate be revoked.
Officials from Germany, Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic also publicly criticized her comments, though one Austrian minister later deleted a social media post, the statement added.
"United Staff for Gaza regrets that the French, German and other Foreign Ministers have, based on evident dis- and misinformation, levelled unwarranted accusations against the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese," the group said in a statement.
The statement noted that the criticism followed a pre-recorded speech delivered by Albanese on January 7 at an international forum in Doha, Qatar. In her remarks, she addressed "the commission of genocide of Palestinians and the ways in which the international community has, in her view, aided and abetted this genocide," and described the system that enables such crimes as "the common enemy of humanity."
Shortly after the speech, manipulated videos and images began circulating online, falsely claiming that Albanese had said, "Israel is the common enemy of humanity."
On February 10, French legislators repeated these false claims in a letter to the French Foreign Minister, calling for sanctions against Albanese and requesting that her UN mandate be revoked.
Officials from Germany, Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic also publicly criticized her comments, though one Austrian minister later deleted a social media post, the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment