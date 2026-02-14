403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Concludes Operation Relocating ISIS Detainees from Syria to Iraq
(MENAFN) The United States has concluded a 23-day operation relocating more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody.
The mission, which began on January 21, ended with a nighttime flight from Syria to Iraq on February 12, as stated by military officials. US forces coordinated the transfer to ensure the detainees "remain secure in detention facilities."
“Job well done to the entire Joint Force team who executed this exceptionally challenging mission on the ground and in the air with great focus, professionalism, and collaboration with our regional partners,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command. He added, “We appreciate Iraq’s leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security.”
The operation was planned and executed by US and coalition forces under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), which has overseen efforts against ISIS since its territorial defeat in 2019.
“I am extremely proud of the coalition’s exceptional work,” said US Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, CJTF-OIR commander. “The successful execution of this orderly and secure transfer operation will help prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” he added.
CJTF-OIR was established in 2014 to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the fight against ISIS, ensuring that the extremist group cannot regain territory or influence in the region.
The mission, which began on January 21, ended with a nighttime flight from Syria to Iraq on February 12, as stated by military officials. US forces coordinated the transfer to ensure the detainees "remain secure in detention facilities."
“Job well done to the entire Joint Force team who executed this exceptionally challenging mission on the ground and in the air with great focus, professionalism, and collaboration with our regional partners,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command. He added, “We appreciate Iraq’s leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security.”
The operation was planned and executed by US and coalition forces under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), which has overseen efforts against ISIS since its territorial defeat in 2019.
“I am extremely proud of the coalition’s exceptional work,” said US Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, CJTF-OIR commander. “The successful execution of this orderly and secure transfer operation will help prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” he added.
CJTF-OIR was established in 2014 to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the fight against ISIS, ensuring that the extremist group cannot regain territory or influence in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment