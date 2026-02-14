403
China’s Wang Yi Praises Efforts to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) China’s chief diplomat, Wang Yi, on Friday welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine during discussions with Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha.
The meeting took place on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where Wang emphasized Beijing’s appreciation for what he described as the longstanding relationship between China and Ukraine. He indicated that China intends to further strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors.
According to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang affirmed that Beijing “remains committed to the original principles underpinning diplomatic ties, namely mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation,” underscoring the foundation of bilateral relations.
He also pointed to what he characterized as promising diplomatic activity in recent days, noting that “intensive diplomatic efforts and dialogue surrounding the Ukraine crisis have been encouraging,” and adding that Beijing “is willing to provide Ukraine with a new batch of humanitarian assistance.”
His comments followed Moscow’s announcement that a new round of trilateral peace negotiations involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for Feb. 17–18 in Geneva.
Earlier discussions facilitated by Washington were held twice in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, in January and again earlier this month.
China and Ukraine have maintained formal relations since 1992. Over time, China has become Kyiv’s largest trading partner and leading source of imports, with bilateral trade reaching $21 billion last year, according to official data.
