MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's infrastructure and construction sectors continue to expand at a robust pace, driving sustained demand for advanced pipe fittings and mechanical connection systems. With the national infrastructure market projected to grow from $16.71 billion in 2026, supported by steady sovereign spending and diversification initiatives, utilities and industrial projects remain key catalysts for materials and component suppliers. This momentum is further reinforced by strong construction activity and rising requirements for durable, corrosion‐resistant piping solutions across residential, commercial, and energy developments.

To cater to this expanding market, GEBO Armaturen GmbH, the German engineering specialist with more than eight decades of industrial heritage, has announced a structured global expansion strategy focused on the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), positioning the United Arab Emirates as its regional coordination hub.

Dubai has been identified as a central operational hub within GEBO's international expansion framework. With its advanced logistics infrastructure, regulatory clarity, strong distribution ecosystem, and connectivity between Europe, Asia, and Africa, the UAE offers a strategic gateway for coordinated regional growth.

The event featured key leadership including Armaturen GmbH; Gerhard Kerschbaummayr, COO – GEBO Group; Michael Hess, Strategic Partner of GEBO Vinesh Eapen, Director – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (AMEA); and Edward Mazayan, Area Sales Manager – MENA. The leadership team shared insights into GEBO's long-term vision, product innovation pipeline, and structured regional market strategy.

Speaking on the regional strategy, Vinesh Eapen emphasized the significance of the UAE's role in GEBO's expansion journey, noting that the country serves as a regional hub capable of delivering speed, reliability, and technical excellence to surrounding markets.

The company's regional framework includes localized inventory positioning, strengthened distribution alliances, faster technical response systems, and closer collaboration with contractors, consultants, and MEP stakeholders.

A key highlight of the event was the formal announcement by Gerhard Kerschbaummayr confirming GEBO's strategic entry into the Asia-Pacific region. The APAC region represents one of the fastest-growing infrastructure markets globally, driven by rapid urbanisation, industrial development, and large-scale public works investments.

The expansion reflects GEBO's confidence in emerging market growth cycles and the increasing demand for non-weld mechanical pipe connection systems that simplify installation and reduce operational downtime.

Founded in 1936, GEBO Armaturen has built a reputation as a pioneer in malleable cast iron compression fittings. The company's early innovation eliminated the need for welding and threading in pipe connections, significantly reducing installation complexity and operational downtime. Over the decades, GEBO products have earned global trust across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors while maintaining compliance with European quality standards.

GEBO's roadmap includes strengthening warehouse presence in the GCC, expanding the regional product portfolio, evaluating the establishment of a regional technical centre, and deepening partnerships across Asia-Pacific markets.

With a legacy rooted in German engineering precision and a strategy anchored in regional integration, GEBO Armaturen continues to position itself as a trusted partner for infrastructure reliability across emerging economies.