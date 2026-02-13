Tiebele Mining SARL Engages CC Explorations To Test AMRT Satellite Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Tiebele Mining SARL, an exploration and mining company known for its reputable mining expertise, has engaged CC Explorations to evaluate their innovative satellite-based AMRT technology at a selected site in Burkina Faso.

"We established this agreement as a proof of concept to thoroughly assess the effectiveness and precision of CC Explorations' AMRT Technology," explained Mr. Mouni Anouga, the GM and Founder of Tiebele Mining SARL. "Our Burkina Faso test site serves as an optimal evaluation environment, as we have already completed approximately 2,500 boreholes there and possess comprehensive geological data on the area. We selected this location not only due to our extensive knowledge of it, but also because we have maintained complete confidentiality regarding this site's specifics, so CC Explorations will be preforming their AMRT Survey completely blinded from our previous findings."

Under the terms of the agreement, once CC Explorations completes their blind AMRT survey, Tiebele Mining SARL will release the findings while keeping the precise location in Burkina Faso confidential to safeguard against regional competition.

John Casey, CEO of CC Explorations, noted, "This evaluation will reveal how many of Tiebele Mining SARL's 2,500 boreholes might have been unnecessary, demonstrating the potential time and cost savings that AMRT Technology could provide when used before verification drilling."

CC Explorations expects to complete their blind AMRT survey and deliver comprehensive findings to Tiebele Mining SARL within the next few weeks.

About Tiebele Mining SARL

Tiebele Mining SARL is a mining company that holds both a semi-mechanized mining permit and an Autorisation d'Exploitation Artisanale (AEA) for the Kollo Sud area, located south of Tie'be'le' in the Kollo village region.

Tiebele Mining SARL is focused on developing gold mining operations in Kollo Sud, leveraging the preliminary reports from ANMERCOSA and Vital Metals Limited before the permits were taken over by Tiebele Mining.

Vital Metals Limited (VTMXF) is a publicly traded mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It specializes in mineral exploration, rare earth elements, gold, and technology metals.

ANMERCOSA is a group of companies involved in mining and mineral exploration including ANMERCOSA Sales Ltd, ANMERCOSA Finance Limited, and ANMERCOSA Mining Supplies, with operations and registrations in the UK, Canada, South Africa, and Congo (DRC).