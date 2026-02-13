HCM IV Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company intends to focus on identifying businesses which provide disruptive technology or innovations within the financial services industry. The Company's efforts will be focused on acquiring established businesses that it believes are fundamentally sound, but in need of assistance to maximize their potential value. The Company is led by Shawn Matthews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bischoff, Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Matthews Jr., President.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2026. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at ....
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About HCM IV Acquisition Corp.
HCM IV Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on identifying businesses which provide disruptive technology or innovations within the financial services industry. The Company's efforts will be focused on acquiring established businesses that it believes are fundamentally sound, but in need of assistance to maximize their potential value.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Media Contact:
Steven Bischoff
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment