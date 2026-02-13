Skills-Based Hiring Takes Center Stage: Whitman Associates Expands Placement Strategies For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After a global pandemic, government shutdowns, hiring freezes, strikes, and sudden talent shortages, the staffing industry is entering what many are calling a“reset.”

Staffing statistics are showing that employers are beginning to put more emphasis on what potential candidates can offer in regard to experience rather than formal credentials, inspiring a cautious, but long-awaited optimism for employees and staffing firms alike.

Whitman Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based staffing firm with more than 50 years in the market, says the most meaningful shift is about how employers now decide who's actually qualified.

A Staffing Industry Recalibrating Its Expectations

Analysts predict that the staffing industry will see a 2% growth in 2026, which will put the staffing sector at a $183.3 billion market value. This is the result of meager, yet encouraging growth of contract roles, temp-to-hire placements and short-term project work. Thanks to the demand for these positions, more Americans will find much-needed work, and the staffing firms will need to step up, positioning themselves ahead of the competition by offering the most qualified candidates and attentive service. In areas that are highly saturated with quality talent possessing decades of experience, such as the current hiring pool in Washington, D.C., where former government employees and contractors are back on the job market, the stakes have never been higher for employment agencies, especially those new to the market.

Today's Hiring for Today's Talent

Not only has the traditional corporate ladder lost its luster for many workers, but degrees and past employers are no longer the strongest selling points for potential employers. In part, this is due to the sudden availability of potential employees with many years of experience in the very highest levels of employment.

Today, employers want to know if the person they're interviewing can manage conflicting deadlines without constant supervision. Can they handle sensitive information without broadcasting it? Can they step into an office on time on Monday and make significant contributions by Friday?

Whitman's recruiters say this is where credentials can fall short. A resume can list degrees and titles, but it can't show tenacity, good judgment or grace under pressure.

Julie Lindgren, President of Whitman Associates, notes: "Skills-based hiring is on the rise across industries in 2026 and it's an approach that Whitman Associates has long understood. We look at candidates holistically, because real skills and practical experience are often the strongest indicators of success. This helps our clients build effective teams and reach talented candidates from a wide range of backgrounds."

That's why the firm continues to emphasize competency-based screening to learn more about how candidates previously operated and found success in other employment scenarios.

Staffing Recovery in Washington, D.C.

As of mid-2025, job posting levels were about 32% below pre-COVID benchmarks. Federal employment across the DMV has also slipped. Nearly 72,000 federal jobs disappeared in the last year.

However, the story doesn't end there.

Even with federal downsizing, over that same period, the region's private sector added close to 21,000 jobs. The growth was spread across public, private and nonprofit entities, with most of it centered around hospitality, construction and healthcare.

For staffing agencies catering to the private sector, this shows that opportunity still exists, but it looks different than it did five years ago.

How Employers Are Evaluating Talent Differently

In many of these organizations, hiring decisions are increasingly made based on real-world performance indicators. While skills may get someone through the door, attitude can determine how long that person stays.

An employer wants to see how someone manages themselves in the environment, whether they're productive and if they can maintain a positive mindset, even in the face of uncertainty. But with an abundance of candidates, more and more organizations are coming to rely on well-established staffing agencies to handle this time-intensive task. Staffing agencies find themselves at a unique advantage, but with greater than ever odds.

That's why temp-to-hire models are increasingly seen as a viable pathway for both sides. They allow teams to observe performance in context and provide an opportunity for employees to see if they're a cultural fit in the new workplace.

Whitman Associates has always structured its recruiting process around that idea, emphasizing readiness, adaptability and situational experience that may not always correlate with credentials.

Opening Doors by Focusing on Skills

There's another effect of this shift that's harder to measure but increasingly important.

Skills-based hiring has become a major talking point for larger corporations. Pedigree doesn't necessarily hold all the cards anymore, creating a wider path for those looking to change careers or return to work after time away.

That doesn't lower standards. It simply changes how standards are measured.

Whitman's recruiters say this approach has helped employers build teams that are both capable and resilient, while giving talent a fairer shot.

Looking Ahead

In 2026, employers are more discerning than ever. They want partners who understand local markets and regulatory environments. They also know how to separate proven ability from a glossy online profile.

Whitman Associates believes the next phase of staffing belongs to firms that can actually read between the lines and match people to work based on what they can actually do.

