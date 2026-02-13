E-Power Inc. Secures Long-Term Contract With A Global Top-5 Lithium-Ion Battery Giant Company Plans Joint 30,000-Tonne Anode Materials Plant In Indonesia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, USA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a global provider of advanced energy materials, announced today that it has successfully secured a long-term anode material supply contract from a Global Top-5 lithium-ion Battery (including Energy Storage and Power Battery) Technology Leader (the "Partner"). Additionally, both parties have reached a strategic intent to co-invest in a 30,000-tonne annual capacity lithium-ion battery anode material facility in Indonesia.

The Partner consistently ranks among the global top five in energy storage battery and power battery shipments and operates a massive global manufacturing network. Its stringent supplier qualification process is a benchmark for the industry. E-Power's selection in this high-stakes bidding process underscores the company's competitive cost structure and robust product reliability.

Strategic Global Synergy Expanding beyond a standard supply relationship, the proposed 30,000-tonne facility in Indonesia marks a significant step in localized global production. This project aims to leverage regional resource advantages and align with the Partner's global footprint, ensuring a resilient, low-carbon, and cost-efficient supply chain for world-class automotive and energy customers.

About E-Power Inc.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture is constructing a 138,000 m2 manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. The Company's management team is consisted of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, E-Power Inc. also operates a knowledge sharing platform business. For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

