Canada's Neptune Digital Increases Spacex Exposure

Canadian Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) miner Neptune Digital (CSE: $NDA) has increased its exposure to Elon Musk's privately held SpaceX company.

Vancouver-based Neptune Digital announced that it has gained greater exposure to SpaceX following its recent acquisition of artificial intelligence (A.I.) startup xAI, also owned by Musk.

Neptune Digital previously owned 3,601 xAI shares acquired through a private placement. Under terms of the acquisition, xAI shareholders received 0.1433 SpaceX shares per xAI share.

This means that Neptune Digital now owns an additional 516 SpaceX shares, bringing its total holding in the privately held commercial space company to 32,640 shares.

Those SpaceX shares could prove to be extremely valuable to Neptune Digital going forward.

SpaceX's valuation was recently set at $1.25 trillion U.S. following its acquisition of xAI. It is widely viewed as the most valuable privately held company in the world.

Musk has said that he plans to take SpaceX public later this year in what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of all time.

Neptune Digital also provided an update on its holdings of Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL), the two cryptocurrencies that it mines the most.

Management at Neptune Digital said the company currently owns 418 BTC valued at $28 million U.S. based on the current market price.

The Canadian crypto company also owns 36,500 SOL valued at $2.9 million U.S.

NDA stock has risen 164% over the last five years to trade at $0.74 per share in Toronto.