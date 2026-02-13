Brazil's Dasa Launches Record Lab Overhaul With Roche Deal

Dasa has begun executing what it describes as its largest capital investment ever - a comprehensive renovation and modernization of 18 Núcleos Técnico-Operacionais (NTOs), the centralized processing backbone behind more than 450 million diagnostic tests annually. The undisclosed investment amount will be detailed when the company reports Q4 2025 results in late March.

The overhaul covers roughly 70% of Dasa's core lab capacity. The procurement process, initiated in December 2024 with six months of technical supplier alignment, resulted in one of the largest competitive tenders the Brazilian diagnostics sector has seen in recent years.

Six global equipment and technology suppliers were selected: Roche, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Mindray, Stago, and QuidelOrtho. The anchor contract is a seven-year deal with Roche Diagnostica, extending a partnership that dates to 2007. Roche's Brazil CEO Carlos Martins called it a historic milestone - one of the largest diagnostics tenders Roche has participated in worldwide and the largest in Latin America.

Post-pandemic disruptions exposed vulnerabilities in reagent and equipment availability that Dasa now considers a permanent risk. VP Medical Leonardo Vedolin told Bloomberg Línea that the company deliberately consolidated its supplier base, choosing fewer partners with longer-term contracts and global manufacturing footprints.

The logic is geopolitical diversification: if a factory in Asia is disrupted, a globally diversified supplier can reroute production from other facilities, preventing stockouts that could cripple test volumes. Vedolin cited this as a structural shift rather than a temporary precaution.

Elevated interest rates and inflation have raised input costs across the diagnostics value chain, from reagents to logistics. Locking in long-term equipment partnerships at favorable commercial terms - which Vedolin described as a rare market window - offers a hedge against further cost escalation.

With the Selic at 15.0% as of early 2026, capital expenditure discipline is critical. The multi-year contract structure spreads the financial burden while guaranteeing access to future technology upgrades embedded in the agreements.

Rapid advances in diagnostic technology - particularly in oncology, cardiology, and neurology - demand continuous equipment upgrades. Vedolin highlighted emerging tests for cancer types and metabolic diseases expected to reach clinical practice in coming years, and noted the contracts guarantee access to future innovations not yet approved or discovered.

Dasa launched 80 new products and solutions in 2025, including liquid biopsy tests developed with global partners and advanced genomics capabilities. The premium Alta Excelência Diagnóstica brand grew above 15% in Q3 2025, outpacing the company's consolidated diagnostic revenue growth of 14.6%.

Dasa returned to profit in Q3 2025 with net income of R$ 97 million ($19M), reversing a R$ 87 million loss a year earlier. Consolidated nine-month EBITDA reached R$ 2.137 billion ($411M) with a 24.0% margin - a 6.4 percentage-point year-on-year expansion driven by revenue growth and cost discipline.

The diagnostics unit led the recovery. National diagnostic revenue rose 14.6% in Q3 2025 on a 13.8% increase in exam volumes and a 0.5% ticket lift. The segment's EBITDA margin reached 26.5% in Q3, expanding 7.7 percentage points year-on-year.

Net debt-to-EBITDA fell to 2.62x at Q3 2025, down sharply from 4.07x a year earlier. Net debt itself declined 34% to R$ 6.7 billion ($1.3B), aided by the Rede Américas transaction which transferred approximately R$ 3.85 billion in hospital-related debt off the balance sheet.

Asset divestitures reinforced the balance sheet further. Sales of Argentine operations, occupational medicine, and northeastern hospital assets generated R$ 704.8 million ($136M) in 2025 proceeds, while gross debt carried an average cost of CDI+2.20% with a 3.4-year average maturity.

Operating cash generation nearly doubled in the first nine months of 2025, reaching R$ 482 million ($93M), up 96.9% year-on-year. The improvement was driven by higher-quality operating results and a 31-day reduction in the cash conversion cycle through better working capital management.

Q3 2025 alone produced R$ 481 million ($93M) in operating cash, more than doubling the year-ago figure. Capex totaled R$ 61 million in Q3 and R$ 184 million year-to-date, down 33% from the prior-year period as the company conserved resources ahead of the NTO investment.

VP Medical Vedolin framed the NTO investment as a decade-long bet, emphasizing that value generation is expected to span seven to ten years through combined scale and innovation gains. He clarified that no single disruptive technology triggered the decision - rather, it reflects a comprehensive modernization aligned with an expanding diagnostic test menu.

CEO Rafael Lucchesi has consistently described Dasa's recovery as a layering of multiple operational initiatives rather than any single catalyst. The internal analogy is a tree with seeds and saplings - initiatives that mature gradually to drive compounding growth. In 2025, the company launched 80 new products and solutions across oncology, women's health, infectious disease, and rare diseases.

The strategic pivot to diagnostics is now firmly in execution mode. With the Rede Américas JV operational since April 2025, Dasa's diagnostics segment represents approximately 80% of standalone revenue. The B2B Álvaro Apoio platform - serving over 7,000 lab clients across 700+ logistics routes - now accounts for more than half of total exam volume and has been growing its client base from approximately 5,500 two years ago.

Q4 2025 results, scheduled for late March 2026, will provide the first quantitative disclosure of the NTO investment's size and initial financial impact. Investors will be looking for clarity on whether the capex is funded from operating cash, new debt, or the equipment supply agreements themselves - a distinction that materially affects the leverage trajectory.

The NTO modernization should begin yielding productivity gains in H2 2026 as upgraded equipment comes online across the five target markets. The Brasília NTO will be entirely new, while Belo Horizonte, Salvador, São Paulo, and Rio expansions build on existing infrastructure. Cascavel and Florianópolis upgrades are already underway.

The Rede Américas equity-income contribution will be another key line item to monitor as integration synergies with Amil materialize. Health insurers have already begun launching products anchored around Rede Américas hospitals, creating referral networks that indirectly benefit Dasa 's diagnostic labs.