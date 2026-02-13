How QR Codes And AI Are Reshaping Brazil's Bars For Carnival

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Brazil's 2026 Carnival is projected to generate a record R$14.48 billion ($2.8 billion) in revenue, with bars and restaurants accounting for R$5.77 billion ($1.1 billion) of that total.

- Some 73% of food-service operators expect higher earnings than last year, according to an Abrasel survey, as digital ordering tools move from novelty to necessity.

- AI-driven upselling, centralized order platforms, and retail media screens are emerging as the next frontier for an industry racing to keep pace with demand.

When 65 million revelers take to Brazilian streets this Carnival, the pressure on the country's bars and restaurants will be enormous. The National Trade Confederation (CNC) forecasts a record R$14.48 billion ($2.8 billion) in tourism revenue during the holiday, up 3.8% in real terms from 2025, with food and beverage establishments leading all sectors at a projected R$5.77 billion ($1.1 billion). An estimated 1.42 million foreign tourists are expected in February alone, a 4% increase that reflects Brazil 's record-setting 9.3 million international arrivals last year. The industry's confidence is palpable. According to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), 73% of operators who plan to open during Carnival expect higher revenue than in 2025, with most projecting gains of 5% to 20%. The optimism is rooted in stronger finances: 47% of businesses reported profits in December, the highest rate in two years. But absorbing that surge without buckling requires more than optimism - it requires software. QR-code ordering, tablet menus, and self-service kiosks have shifted from competitive differentiators to baseline expectations among Brazilian diners, who demand price transparency and speed even in packed venues. Globally, 61% of restaurant customers said in 2025 that they wanted more kiosks, and Brazil's food-service sector is following that trajectory. Tech rewires Carnival economics The real transformation is happening behind the scenes. Platforms that unify dine-in, delivery, and takeaway orders into a single system are reducing miscommunication between front-of-house and kitchen, accelerating table turnover during the peak hours that define Carnival economics. On the planning side, operators are using historical sales data to forecast demand, calibrate raw-material purchasing, and right-size temporary staffing - a critical lever when the CNC projects 27,900 temporary bar and restaurant jobs during the holiday. The 2026 frontier is artificial intelligence. Systems that automatically recommend higher-margin items at specific times of day, integrated with loyalty programs and customer-identification tools, are turning point-of-sale terminals into personalized sales engines. Meanwhile, digital screens and in-store totems are being repurposed as retail-media channels, offering operators a secondary revenue stream by selling contextual advertising space to brands eager to reach captive audiences. In an industry where margins remain tight - 30% of operators could not raise prices at all in 2025 - technology is no longer a luxury but the central pillar of profitability.