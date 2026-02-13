Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Anthropic Spearhead Global Tech Alliance To Boost Digital Trust



The initiative sets five principles guiding trusted tech across connectivity, cloud, semiconductors, software and AI.

Members are pledging strong corporate governance and ethical conduct, transparent operations, and secure development practices subject to independent assessment. Ericsson, Cassava Technologies, Reliance Jio Platforms, Cohere, Nokia, Hanwha, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP, are the other companies part of the alliance.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud, Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services, and Anthropic are among a group of technology companies that have banded together to build the 'Trusted Tech Alliance' to boost transparency, security, and data protection.

According to a press release from Swedish firm Ericsson, which is also part of the alliance, 15 tech companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America announced the launch of the alliance at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The initiative is based on five principles that will define and govern operations of“trusted” global technology providers, and will range from connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors to software and artificial intelligence, as per the release.

The alliance will aim to adhere to commitments of transparency, security and data protection to build trust in technology among people across the globe.

Core Commitments

Apart from the companies listed above, the Trusted Tech Alliance will also include London-based Cassava Technologies, India's Reliance Jio Platforms, Canada's Cohere, Nokia, Hanwha, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP.

The Alliance's five principles are a cross-border framework for trustworthy technology development and deployment. Members are pledging strong corporate governance and ethical conduct, transparent operations, and secure development practices subject to independent assessment.

In addition, they will commit to rigorous supply-chain security and oversight, fostering an open, cooperative and resilient digital ecosystem that supports interoperability and innovation, and respect for the rule of law and robust data protection and privacy standards.

The Alliance will continue to grow its community of global providers, as per the press release.

The move comes amid growing concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade wars to promote American interests, with many in Europe pushing for 'digital sovereignty' that would reduce dependence on U.S. firms.

Leadership Takes

“In the current geopolitical environment, it is critical that like-minded companies work together to protect security and advance high global standards to preserve trust in technology across borders,” said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft.

“Based not on the nationality of the provider but on shared commitments to customers, this Alliance brings together leading companies around clear, verifiable principles that show technology can be secure, reliable, and responsibly operated wherever it is deployed,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's Head of External Affairs, Sarah Heck, said, "As AI systems grow more powerful-driving innovation, accelerating economic growth, and reshaping national security-the United States and its allies and partners must ensure that the world's most widely adopted models are safe, reliable, trustworthy and transparently developed.”

David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer, Amazon, said that in an era of rapid technological change, collaboration between like-minded industry peers is essential to promote customer trust and realise the full benefit of technology on the economy and society.

Market Performance

Meanwhile, technology stocks recovered on Friday after a period of decline that was stoked by fears around the potential negative impact of AI.

Shares of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index climbed up 0.82% on Friday at the time of writing.

MSFT shares were up 0.42%, and AMZN stock climbed 0.25% higher, while GOOG and GOOGL shares were down about 0.7% at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Also Read: Are AMZN Shares Poised For A 9-Day Losing Streak? Here's What Retail Thinks