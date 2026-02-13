GIGAGO Expands European Footprint With Launch Of Dedicated German-Language Site

MENAFN - GetNews) GIGAGO expands its European presence with a fully localized German website at, delivering seamless travel connectivity solutions to millions of German-speaking tourists worldwide.

HONG KONG - FEBRUARY 13, 2026 - GIGAGO, a leading international travel eSIM provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its German-language website: /. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in GIGAGO's mission to provide localized, user-friendly connectivity solutions for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and German-speaking travelers worldwide.







Addressing the Growing Demand for Seamless Travel Connectivity

With over 70 million German-speaking travelers exploring the world annually, the demand for reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use international connectivity solutions has never been higher. Traditional roaming fees from major carriers can cost travelers hundreds of euros per trip, while physical SIM cards require time-consuming purchases at airports and frequent swapping between destinations.

GIGAGO's eSIM technology eliminates these pain points entirely. By offering instant digital activation, competitive local rates, and multi-country coverage options, travelers can stay connected from the moment they land-without the hassle of physical SIM cards or excessive roaming charges.

Localized Experience for German-Speaking Travelers

The launch of the German version is more than just a translation; it is a strategic move to better serve one of the world's most active travel markets. By offering a fully localized experience, GIGAGO ensures that German-speaking users can navigate, purchase, and manage their data plans with total clarity and confidence.

Fully Localized Experience: Complete access to travel eSIM plans for 200+ countries and territories, with all product pages, installation guides, FAQs, and customer support materials presented entirely in German

Universal Compatibilit y: Support for 200+ eSIM-enabled devices including all iPhone models from XR onwards, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Google Pixel 3+, and other major brands popular in the German market

Flexible Multi-Country Coverage: Specialized plans covering 8, 33, or 40 European countries, plus regional packages for Asia, Americas, Africa, and Oceania - tailored for travelers visiting multiple destinations

Competitive European Pricing: Transparent pricing displayed in EUR, starting from €1.10 for popular Asian destinations and €1.50 for key European countries-significantly lower than traditional roaming fees

European Payment Integration: Regional payment options optimized for European users, including preferred local payment methods with pricing in EUR for complete transparency 24/7 Multilingual Support: Round-the-clock customer support via WhatsApp (+1 657-571-1199), email, and live chat, backed by a 4.8/5 TrustScore rating from over 1 million satisfied travelers worldwide

"We're excited to bring GIGAGO's innovative eSIM solutions directly to German-speaking travelers," said Nguyen Quang Chuan, COO and co-founder of GIGAGO. "By launching our German platform, we're not just translating our website-we're creating a culturally relevant experience that addresses the specific needs of European travelers. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to making international connectivity accessible, affordable, and effortless for everyone."

GIGAGO Limited, founded in 2022 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is a leading international travel eSIM provider revolutionizing how travelers stay connected globally. It offers eSIM packages for over 200 countries and territories, allowing travelers to instantly connect to local mobile networks without physical SIM cards. With millions of users, partnerships across six continents, and a growing multilingual team, GIGAGO is simplifying global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide.

Whether travelers require a Travel eSIM in English or prefer to browse“eSIM für Reisende” via the new German platform, GIGAGO remains committed to delivering exceptional service quality, transparent pricing, and reliable connectivity for international travelers worldwide.

Contact

GIGAGO Limited

Tel: +1 657-571-1199

Website:

Email: