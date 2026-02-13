Investment Platforms Expand As Global Equities Continue To Show Stellar Gains

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Although a large number of investors lose money in stock trading, the total market capitalisation of global stocks is projected to reach approximately $154.45 trillion in 2026, with the United States holding the largest share at over $60 trillion. Global stock market value has grown significantly, rising from $111 trillion at the end of 2023 to record highs, with technology being the largest sector.

By the end of 2025, the total market capitalisation of GCC markets increased slightly to $2.47 trillion, up from $2.43 trillion a year ago.

Dealing is a UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) licensed investment bank that will change the way people invest and help them manage wealth to grow through a balanced approach.

Dealing, was officially launched at the IFX Dubai Expo, one of the world's leading global fintech and trading industry forums at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a clear mission to reshape how investors access, understand, and participate in global financial markets. Built as an investment-first platform, Dealing is designed for long-term investors who prioritise diversification, discipline, sustainable wealth creation, and exposure.

Dealing will offer opportunities to invest in more than 30,000 financial assets across 10+ global markets operating under 30+ licenses and registrations. Through a single unified account, investors can participate across stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and other global instruments, enabling meaningful diversification across markets.

The global investing platform is first consumer-facing platform under the broader umbrella offered by Dealing Investment Banking Services headquartered in Mauritius. Dealing Investment Banking Services offers corporate finance advisory, product structuring and distribution, wealth management and investment advisory, market making / liquidity facilitation and brokerage and execution services through the global investing platform.

Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Finvasia Group and Dealing said at the launch,“Dealing was born from a simple insight: global investing isn't a lack of opportunity, it's the complexity and fragmentation that hold most investors back. Even today, around 90% of global stocks remain out of reach for individual investors. Dealing was created to remove these barriers, uniting global markets, opportunities, and assets into a single, transparent experience so investors can participate confidently and focus on long-term wealth creation. The global investing platform is a part of Dealing Investment Banking Services and it is going to revolutionize how investment banking is done. This is our first step of bringing investment bank to the masses.”

Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing Investment Banking Services operates within a robust global regulatory and compliance framework, including an FSC Mauritius Investment Banking Licence, CySEC regulation, and authorisation under the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), alongside other international registrations. The platform's fully-owned technology stack and direct regulatory licensing provide rare end-to-end control over infrastructure, compliance, execution, and data security, reducing reliance on intermediaries while enhancing transparency and investor protection. The group has been serving investors across 120+ countries.

Following its launch, Dealing will initially focus on expanding its presence across GCC markets, with plans to progressively scale into Europe, Africa (including South Africa), and other key global regions. As global markets evolve, Dealing will continue to add more assets, more markets, and broader opportunities. As investors increasingly seek international exposure across developed, emerging, and fast-growing markets, Dealing prioritises education over speculation, alignment over activity, and long-term wealth creation over short-term noise.