Adnoc Drilling Net Profit Tops $1.45B As It Sets Sights On Regional Expansion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Adnoc Drilling reported its strongest year on record in 2025, posting a net profit of $1.45 billion as the company accelerated its regional expansion, ramped up technology‐driven efficiencies and delivered consistently high utilization across its fleet.

The Abu Dhabi‐listed company said revenues rose 22 per cent year‐on‐year to $4.9 billion, supported by robust growth in onshore and offshore drilling as well as a sharp increase in oilfield services activity. Earnings were bolstered by technology adoption across operations, including AI‐enabled workflows, predictive maintenance and automation, which helped improve safety, reduce costs and enhance drilling efficiency.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

Adnoc Drilling's CEO, Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, described 2025 as a pivotal year defined by“discipline, innovation and operational excellence,” crediting the company's workforce and its ability to adapt quickly to evolving energy demands. He said Adnoc Drilling is rapidly transforming into one of the region's most advanced energy services providers through expanded GCC operations, AI‐driven enhancements and new sustainability benchmarks.

The company's onshore division generated $2.04 billion in revenue, an 8 per cent rise attributed to the full contribution of rigs that began operations in the previous year and increased unconventional drilling activity. Offshore revenue grew to $1.40 billion as rig conversions and new jack‐ups coming online strengthened capacity, while oilfield services revenue surged 80 per cent to $1.46 billion on higher integrated drilling services and expanded unconventional operations.

Adnoc Drilling also set several technical milestones, including drilling the world's longest well at 55,000 feet from its offshore artificial islands-an achievement enabled by advanced digital systems and AI‐supported drilling techniques. The company also broke regional performance records by drilling more than 5,300 feet in 24 hours. Shareholders are set to benefit from the company's strong financial position.

The board recommended a $250 million dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing total dividends for the year to $1 billion. For 2026, Adnoc Drilling has set a higher annual dividend floor of $1.05 billion, supported by substantial free cash flow generation of $1.47 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects to sustain its momentum into 2026, projecting stable revenue growth, continued high utilization and further operational efficiencies driven by AI and digitalization. Adnoc Drilling also plans to scale integrated drilling services to nearly 70 rigs by the end of 2026, reinforcing its role in supporting the UAE's long‐term upstream and unconventional energy expansion.