Presight Reports Sharp Rise In Revenue And Continued International Expansion

Presight closed 2025 with another year of strong financial and operational momentum, reporting a sharp rise in revenue and continued international expansion as demand for its sovereign and enterprise AI solutions accelerated.

The Abu Dhabi–listed company posted full-year revenue of Dh3.03 billion, up 36.9 per cent from 2024 and ahead of analyst expectations. Organic revenue grew 25 per cent, reflecting ongoing execution across multi‐year overseas deployments and broader sector diversification. Ebitda rose 23.5 per cent to Dh785 million, while profit after tax increased 8.6 per cent to Dh665.5 million, a figure dampened by the first full-year application of the UAE's 15 per cent corporate tax. Under the previous 9 per cent tax rate, profit growth would have reached 16.7 per cent.

The final quarter of the year delivered Presight's strongest fourth‐quarter organic revenue performance to date, with Dh1.29 billion in revenue-an increase of 23.6 per cent year‐on‐year-and Ebitda of Dh407.6 million, up 11.3 per cent. Management attributed the quarter's strength to an advantageous deployment mix, robust international traction and disciplined execution across major programmes.

International growth was a defining theme. Revenue from outside the UAE more than doubled, soaring 130 per cent to Dh1.17 billion and making up nearly 39 per cent of total annual revenue, compared with 23 per cent in 2024. In the fourth quarter, overseas markets accounted for almost half of total revenue. The company said demand continued to build across emerging markets adopting sovereign AI models, with major multi‐year deployments advancing in Jordan, Kazakhstan and Albania.

Presight's chairman, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, said the company's 2025 performance reflected the UAE's commitment to building intelligence as national infrastructure. He said Presight's AI‐driven systems were becoming foundational to economic resilience and long‐term competitiveness. CEO Thomas Pramotedham highlighted 12 consecutive quarters of growth since the firm's 2023 IPO, underlining Presight's ability to deliver intelligence‐led infrastructure at scale while expanding responsibly across global markets.

Order intake remained robust, with Dh3.4 billion in new contracts signed during the year and the same amount recorded as year‐end backlog-up 13 per cent from 2024 and 85 per cent over three years. The company ended the year debt‐free, reinforcing its ability to invest in innovation, talent and selective expansion. Subsidiary AIQ contributed strongly, particularly within the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Presight has upgraded its medium‐term guidance through 2029, targeting revenue CAGR of 20–25 per cent, Ebitda CAGR of 23–28 per cent and profit after tax CAGR of 21–26 per cent, citing its expanding backlog, diversified global footprint and strong innovation pipeline.