Car Fire Risk: BMW Recall Affects UAE Customers Dealers Contacting Owners For Repairs

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE residents affected by German automotive giant BMW's global recall over a technical issue are being contacted by authorised dealers to have their vehicles repaired, a company spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

As reported on Wednesday, BMW announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide due to a potential fire risk linked to the engine starter. The recall is expected to affect a“mid-six-figure number” of cars globally.

“Our authorised partners are contacting customers in the UAE to repair the vehicles, with most repairs being carried out on the same day. We are also providing loaner cars to affected customers while their vehicles are being serviced,” a BMW Group Middle East spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

According to BMW, 16 models equipped with a starter produced between July 2020 and July 2022 may be affected. The issue stems from excessive wear of the electromagnet over time, which could lead to a defect.

The spokesperson confirmed that the required parts are available in the UAE to carry out repairs.

While dealers are proactively reaching out to affected customers, UAE owners can also check if their vehicle is impacted by entering the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the company's website.

BMW has advised customers in the UAE and globally not to leave their vehicles unattended with the engine running after starting it, particularly when using the remote engine start function.

The recall follows customer complaints and vehicle inspections that found the engine starter in certain vehicles could become defective. However, BMW did not disclose the exact number of vehicles affected by the defect.



