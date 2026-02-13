DP World Appoints New Chairman, Group CEO Amid Leadership Changes

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 3:32 PM UPDATED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 4:21 PM



The new appointments will reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and support Dubai's position as a leading hub for trade and logisticsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai-based multinational DP World on Friday announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as Chairman of its Board of Directors and the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Kazim currently serves as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman of Borse Dubai. He has previously held senior leadership positions in several national institutions and comes with extensive experience in financial and economic affairs.

Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. He joined DP World in 2004 and became the Group Chief Financial Officer in 2005.

He has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives to support the company's expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

DP World affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai's position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.

Meanwhile, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appointed Abdulla bin Damithan as Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation on Friday. Abdulla bin Damithan joined DP World in 2001 and has held several senior leadership positions in his career spanning more than two decades.

Damithan oversees DP World's operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, including ports, economic zones, marine services, and trade solutions. He also oversees Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

He has served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DP World UAE and led the company's strategies in key regional markets.



