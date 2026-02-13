Total Value Of Governmental Tenders Reaches QAR 10.8 Billion In 2025 Q4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Finance announced Thursday that tenders and auctions at the state's government institutions reached a total value of QAR 10.8 billion during Q4 of 2025.

Data released today by the ministry on its official X account showed that QAR 7.9 billion of the tenders went to local companies, with the remaining QAR 2.9 billion going to foreign companies.

The data also showed that there was a total of 1018 tenders, practices, and direct agreements during the period.

The Ministry noted that, on an annual basis, the value of deals with local companies was up 65 percent in 2025, while deals with foreign companies grew 93 percent. Contract and projects meanwhile, were up 69 percent and 13 percent respectively.