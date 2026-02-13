The Ritz-Carlton, Doha Celebrates Sport Day In Partnership With Printemps, Riaya

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Home to Qatar's leading fitness centre, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha marked Qatar National Sport Day (NSD) on February 10 with a dynamic programme of activities, designed to embrace the 2026 theme, 'I Choose Sports'.

Teaming up with luxury retail destination Printemps Doha and Pilates studio, Riaya, the activities showcased the hotel's commitment to well-being through a mindful fitness routine and community engagement.

Taking place across the hotel's unrivalled choice of indoor and outdoor settings, a host of pursuits were enjoyed by an esteemed guestlist of fitness centre members, key local influencers and fitness enthusiasts.

Guided by Riaya's ethos of honouring the body by nurturing it, the Pilates classes commenced with two morning sessions staged in the hotel's sea view Fountain Garden, where fresh air and serene surroundings set the stage for an energising flow. In the afternoon, a ladies-only Pilates class were held in the Al Sabia meeting room, successfully fostering a unique sense of community and inclusive well-being.

Throughout the day, dining options were equally nourishing and delicious, with vegan bites by Wild & The Moon expertly crafted to support balanced, sustained nutrition. Not forgetting the holistic value of retail therapy, Printemps' inspiring display of the latest fitness apparel offered guests the opportunity to browse and try on a curated selection of premium activewear.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, we believe that wellness should be integrated into daily life and not just a momentary experience,” said Anna Petrenco, the director of Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.“National Sport Day reinforced the valuable message that regular exercise not only benefits each individual but also the community as a whole. We're immensely proud of our award-winning lifestyle offering and will continue to raise the bar for wellness through regular classes and standout facilities.”

Offering an extensive range of dedicated sports and fitness apparatus, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is equipped with a squash court, two indoor tennis courts, a junior Olympic-size swimming pool and one of the largest fitness centres in the city.

Guests and members benefit from the expertise of professional personal trainers, who deliver tailored, results-focused coaching alongside a diverse schedule of group classes, including HIIT, Spinning, and Circuit Training.

Complementing this robust offering, the hotel is also home to the multi-award-winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Doha, where innovative therapies are designed to restore balance and rejuvenate the mind and body.

Aligned with Qatar National Sport Day 2026 vision, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha continues to champion the importance of sports and physical activity as an integral part of life.

