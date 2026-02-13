MCIT Supports Smes In Digital Transformation, AI
The workshops were held at the Google Cloud Center of Excellence in Qatar Free Zones.
The workshops featured a series of interactive presentations and hands-on sessions delivered by Google Cloud experts, highlighting the latest AI innovations and real-world use cases that SMEs can adopt to enhance their services and products, increase productivity, improve data management, and automate daily operations.
Participants also explored a range of digital tools and platforms that enable business expansion and support informed, data-based decision-making, strengthening their readiness to adopt AI solutions and digital technologies. These insights empower SMEs to enhance operational efficiency and improve their competitiveness within today's rapidly evolving digital business landscape.
These workshops form part of a series of specialised sessions organised under the SMEs Go Digital Program, targeting key sectors across the country to support the digital transformation of national enterprises. The programme contributes to achieving the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 by building an innovation-driven business ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of modern technologies among SMEs, strengthening their readiness for the digital future.MCIT Go Digital Programme SMEs Google Cloud
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment