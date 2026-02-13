MCIT Supports Smes In Digital Transformation, AI

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through Qatar Digital Academy and the SMEs Go Digital Programme, and in collaboration with Google Cloud, organized two awareness workshops to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their digital transformation journey.

The workshops were held at the Google Cloud Center of Excellence in Qatar Free Zones.

The workshops featured a series of interactive presentations and hands-on sessions delivered by Google Cloud experts, highlighting the latest AI innovations and real-world use cases that SMEs can adopt to enhance their services and products, increase productivity, improve data management, and automate daily operations.

Participants also explored a range of digital tools and platforms that enable business expansion and support informed, data-based decision-making, strengthening their readiness to adopt AI solutions and digital technologies. These insights empower SMEs to enhance operational efficiency and improve their competitiveness within today's rapidly evolving digital business landscape.

These workshops form part of a series of specialised sessions organised under the SMEs Go Digital Program, targeting key sectors across the country to support the digital transformation of national enterprises. The programme contributes to achieving the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 by building an innovation-driven business ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of modern technologies among SMEs, strengthening their readiness for the digital future.

MCIT Go Digital Programme SMEs Google Cloud