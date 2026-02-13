Hassad Food CEO Affirms Qatar's Keenness To Support Food Security, Sustainability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) CEO of Hassad Food Engineer Ali Hilal al-Kuwari emphasised that organising the 13th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026) reflects the state's keenness to support sectors related to food security, stimulate investment, exchange experiences, and review practical solutions that enhance the State of Qatar's ability to build a more efficient and sustainable food system.

In his remarks on the sidelines of his participation in the exhibition, al-Kuwari pointed out that AgriteQ 2026 represents a significant platform that brings together government agencies, the private sector, and investors to support the development of supply chains, raise production efficiency, and enhance readiness to face future challenges. He noted the state's great interest in food security and sustainability issues and strengthening vital sectors.

He said that Hassad Food is proud of its role as a national partner supporting the state's efforts to enhance food security, through continuous co-operation with government agencies, especially the Ministry of Municipality, to implement strategic projects that promote national development.

Al-Kuwari stressed the company's commitment to continuing to support national events that contribute to developing supply chains, raising production efficiency, and strengthening the national economy to serve the state's goals in the field of food security.

