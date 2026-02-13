Jordan's Energy, Mining Sectors Implemented 'Strategic' Projects In 2025 - Report

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's energy and mining sectors recorded "strategic and qualitative" achievements in 2025 under the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and its 2023–2025 executive programme, reflecting "tangible" progress in exploration, energy transition, efficiency and value-added mineral development.

A report released on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said the energy sector made "notable" advances in exploration and resource expansion activities, accelerated the energy transition and strengthened efficiency programmes, which enhanced reliability and sustainability across the sector.

In exploration and production, 13 new wells were drilled in the Risha gas field by the National Petroleum Company (NPC) in cooperation with Kuwait Drilling Company (KDC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The move supports capacity expansion and field development.

A tender was also awarded to (KDC) to implement an 80-well drilling program between 2026 and 2030, signalling a medium-term strategy to raise production levels.

Arcas Company completed 3D seismic surveys in the Jafr area in the fourth quarter of 2025 to assess potential reservoirs and boost investment prospects.

In energy efficiency, 7,268 solar water heating systems were installed for middle-and-low-income households in cooperation with commercial banks and civil society organisations. Forty associations benefited during the year.

Authorities approved 7,108 financing applications for residential solar heaters and conducted energy audits for 49 factories to reduce costs and improve industrial efficiency.

The report said smart metre installation reached 96 per cent by the end of 2025, exceeding the 90 per cent target.

The government also approved incentives and exemptions for green hydrogen projects outside the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to attract sustainable energy investments.

Renewable energy expansion continued with the award and launch of a solar installation project for northern municipalities, while a similar tender was issued for central region municipalities.

Design work for the natural gas network in Quweira Industrial City was completed.

As for mining, the 2025 annual report confirmed completion of an advanced technical study on basalt rocks in the Harrat Ash Sham area.

The study classified basalt under the Industrial Application Classes system, identifying its suitability for various industrial uses and enhancing investment potential.

The second phase of a silica sand upgrading study was finalized in cooperation with North Carolina State University's Minerals Research Laboratory in the United States.

Results showed a successful reduction in impurities and higher purity levels, supporting advanced industrial applications.

On investments, two executive agreements were signed for gold and copper projects in Abu Khashiba, opening new prospects for strategic mineral development.

Work continues on memoranda of understanding for phosphate exploration in Risha, gold exploration in Jabal Mubarak and rare earth elements exploration in Dabaidib.

Under the Economic Modernization Vision, the mining sector aims to raise its contribution to GDP to nearly JD2 billion by 2033 through diversified investment in critical and strategic minerals, including copper, gold, lithium and rare earth elements, alongside enhanced phosphate development.

Key initiatives include establishing a national geological database, activating a single investment window and updating Natural Resources Law No. 19 of 2018 to align with international best practices.

The 2025 progress report underscores the sectors' capacity to translate strategic goals into measurable outcomes, which strengthened competitiveness, ensured energy security, improved efficiency and expanded investment in renewable and clean energy, while positioning mining as a strategic driver of sustainable economic growth.