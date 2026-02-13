Bitcoin Braces For Deeper Correction As Sellers Tighten Grip

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin has extended its downturn this week, showing little sign of sustainable recovery as selling pressure dominates trading activity and key technical support levels come under threat. The world's largest cryptocurrency slid below the pivotal $70,000–$72,000 range and is testing lower thresholds that many traders identify as critical, with some models indicating potential further declines before major support is confirmed. Indicators across daily and weekly charts point to a market where bearish sentiment remains firmly in control and buying demand struggles to regain momentum, leaving BTC's near-term trajectory uncertain.

Across global crypto markets, Bitcoin's price action has reflected intensified volatility, driven both by technical breakdowns and broader macroeconomic factors that have curbed risk appetite among investors. Recent net inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have provided intermittent support, yet strong downward momentum has persisted as sellers outnumber buyers in key timeframes. Trading below significant moving averages and with momentum oscillators signalling continued downside bias, the path to stabilisation appears narrow without fresh catalysts to attract bullish capital.

Market technicians highlight that the failure to hold above the $69,000–$72,000 zone exacerbates downside risk and could push the asset towards deeper correction levels that coincide with longer-term structural support lines on multi-year charts. Within these frameworks, a breach of these levels could open the door to a retest of price floors near long-term trendlines, which are watched closely by institutional and retail market participants alike. Price action across major venues has exhibited lower highs and lower lows, a classic pattern that reflects sustained selling pressure rather than transient profit-taking.

Investor psychology has been shaped by a confluence of technical weakness and broader financial conditions. Performance of crypto-related equities has mirrored Bitcoin's slump, as several firms with significant digital asset exposure recorded steep share price declines during earnings updates and broad market selloffs. This tandem stress across both risk assets and sector proxies underscores the transmission of liquidity shifts into the crypto ecosystem, and has contributed to heightened risk aversion among speculative traders.

Analysts caution that volatility is likely to endure until clearer signals of demand re-emergence appear. A distribution phase around key price bands has been noted by several technical commentators, suggesting that large holders may be slimming positions or reallocating portfolios rather than accumulating at current levels. This behaviour, combined with macro headwinds that include subdued leverage conditions and broader risk-off sentiment in financial markets, continues to weigh on BTC as it navigates through a consolidation corridor that has persisted for weeks.

Despite the entrenched bearish pressure, some market observers emphasise that the structural narrative for Bitcoin remains intact on longer time horizons, owing to its established role as a digital reserve asset and sustained institutional adoption through regulated investment vehicles. Long-term projections based on multi-year ascending channels suggest that corrective cycles are a normal aspect of Bitcoin's price evolution, and could set the stage for renewed upward velocity once volatility contracts and liquidity conditions improve.

On the on-chain front, metrics such as exchange flow balances and long-term holder accumulation have shown resilience relative to price behaviour, indicating that certain investor cohorts remain steadfast through extended price swings. However, these signals have not yet translated into a meaningful shift in market direction, leaving short-term traders to contend with technical breakdowns and psychological barriers that continue to define market dynamics.

