Pride Festival In Zurich To Charge Admission

“After thorough analysis, we have decided to hold the Zurich Pride Festival 2026 on a smaller, more predictable scale at Turbinenplatz,” the organisers announced on Friday.

A ticket must now be purchased to attend the festival. This should ensure planning security and stabilise liquidity. The measures are intended to make the organisation behind the event financially stable and independent in the long term. Various large companies have recently reduced or cancelled their sponsorship of Pride in Zurich and other cities.

The measures have not yet been finalised. The association's members will vote on this at an extraordinary general meeting next week. Within a short space of time, the announcement published on Instagram was met with a number of disappointed and critical responses as well as understanding comments.

The Zurich Pride demonstration is not affected by the measures. The event will take place on June 19-20.

Adapted from German by AI/ts