Comoros' Economy Expected To Grow 4.1%
In its review of Comoros' economy, the fund noted that inflation continued its downward trend in 2025 due to a drop in import prices. For this reason, the previously estimated 2025 inflation of 3.8% was revised to 3.5%. The country's international reserves, the IMF reported, were equivalent to eight months of imports in 2025.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke issued a statement on Comoros' economy. He assessed that the economic outlook is positive and that the performance under the country's financial support agreement has been“broadly satisfactory.”“Nonetheless, downside risks remain significant, reflecting Comoros's persistent fragility and elevated global uncertainty,” he added.
The fund stated that Comoros' authorities are committed to strengthening governance, improving transparency, and enhancing the business environment. The IMF highlighted key measures for the country, including transparency in public procurement contracts and ongoing improvements in the management of state-owned enterprises and customs administration. The fund noted that reforming the social security system would help combat poverty and food insecurity.
Brazil cooperates with Comoros in waste management
