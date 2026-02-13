Comoros' Economy Expected To Grow 4.1%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Comoros, an Arab country in Africa, is expected to end the year with a 4.1% GDP growth compared to 2025, when growth is estimated to have reached 3.8%, according to information released Wednesday (11) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF ). The country's economy was assessed as part of a financial support program, and following the review, the fund approved a disbursement of USD 4.92 million from a total of USD 43 million agreed through 2027.

In its review of Comoros' economy, the fund noted that inflation continued its downward trend in 2025 due to a drop in import prices. For this reason, the previously estimated 2025 inflation of 3.8% was revised to 3.5%. The country's international reserves, the IMF reported, were equivalent to eight months of imports in 2025.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke issued a statement on Comoros' economy. He assessed that the economic outlook is positive and that the performance under the country's financial support agreement has been“broadly satisfactory.”“Nonetheless, downside risks remain significant, reflecting Comoros's persistent fragility and elevated global uncertainty,” he added.

The fund stated that Comoros' authorities are committed to strengthening governance, improving transparency, and enhancing the business environment. The IMF highlighted key measures for the country, including transparency in public procurement contracts and ongoing improvements in the management of state-owned enterprises and customs administration. The fund noted that reforming the social security system would help combat poverty and food insecurity.

