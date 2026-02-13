Changes To The Composition Of The Lonza Board



Sami Atiya is nominated to the Lonza Board for his deep experience in healthcare, robotics, automation and AI acquired from senior roles at ABB, Siemens and other leading companies.

Subject to election at the AGM, Sami will also be appointed a member of the Lonza Board Strategy and Innovation Committee.

Recently nominated as an Independent Member of the Board, and also subject to election at the AGM, Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff will be appointed Vice-Chair of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Strategy and Innovation Committee. At the 2026 AGM, Jürgen Steinemann, Barbara Richmond will not stand for re-election, as they reach their maximum Lonza Board tenures. Roger Nitsch has also decided not to stand for re-election, in order to focus on his entrepreneurial activities.

Basel, Switzerland, 13 February 2026 – Today, the Lonza Board of Directors announced the nomination of Sami Atiya as an Independent Member of the Board. The Board will propose Sami's election to shareholders at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026. Subject to his election at the AGM, Sami will also be appointed a member of the Strategy and Innovation Committee.

Sami brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare, robotics, automation and AI, all of which are highly relevant to Lonza's core business. Most recently, Sami spent ten years on the Group Executive Committee of ABB Ltd, with responsibilities across robotics, motion and discrete automation. Prior to this, Sami spent more than 15 years in leadership at Siemens, including responsibility for the Siemens Computer Tomography and Radiation Oncology business. Sami is on the Board of Directors of SGS and the AI Council of the Port Authority of Singapore. Sami holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), as well as a PhD in Engineering and an MSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wuppertal and Karlsruhe (DE).

As previously announced, the Board's long-term succession planning is further supported by the nomination of Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff

As previously announced, Jürgen Steinemann and Barbara Richmond will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM following their twelve-year tenures with Lonza. Roger Nitsch, who joined the Lonza Board in 2022, has also decided not to stand for re-election, in order to focus on his other entrepreneurial activities.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Board, Lonza, commented:“I am delighted to congratulate Sami on his nomination. With extensive experience in new technologies, such as robotics and automation, Sami's skillset is highly relevant to our company and business. Together with Claudia Süssmuth-Dyckerhoff, Sami will be an invaluable addition to the Board. I am also very thankful to Barbara, Jürgen and Roger for their continued service, collaboration and contribution to Lonza's success, and I take this chance to wish them every happiness after they leave the Lonza Board.”